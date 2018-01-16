Homeware retailer Dunelm kept up good sales growth in three months to end-December to drive further market share gains, though margins were dented slightly. The FTSE 250 group opened five superstores in the quarter to take its total up to 169 and reported total sales of £297.5m for what is the second quarter of its financial year, a 13.6% increase on the same period a year earlier and contributing to first-half sales rising 18.6% to £545.4m. Like-for-like sales in the second quarter increased ...

