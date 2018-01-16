British beauty and personal care products developer InnovaDerma saw revenue increase 31% over the six months leading to 31 December, as the group continued to make solid progress in securing new retail accounts. InnovaDerma posted a 31% year-on-year increase in revenue to £4.2m after what it called an "excellent direct to consumer performance" in its first trading half, particularly from Skinny Tan. The firm highlighted that growing popularity with its Roots Double Effect haircare product, ...

