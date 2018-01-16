AIM-listed spirits group Distil saw an increased level of sales during its third trading quarter, including the all-important Christmas period. Revenues climbed 19% year-on-year over the three months leading to 31 December, with year-to-date sales for the nine month period from April to December growing 21% on the back of a 29% jump in volumes and a 23% increase in marketing investment. Distil highlighted the fact that volumes had outpaced revenues due to the return to growth in licensed sales ...

