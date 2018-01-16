Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Regional REIT (RGL) 16-Jan-2018 / 09:44 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 January 2018 *Edison issues update on Regional REIT (RGL)* RGL's acquisition of two property portfolios, first announced in early December, for an aggregate consideration of GBP93.4m including costs, completed just before Christmas. This followed the closing of a capital issue that raised GBP73m (gross) in new equity at 101p per share. The group has also completed a major refinancing programme, simplifying the debt structure and extending maturity, at no additional cost. We reinstate our estimates, including the acquisitions, which add immediately to earnings, and the capital increase. We also take a slightly more cautious approach to 2018 and have trimmed our previously above consensus position. RGL's prospective dividend yield of 7.8% is the highest of all UK REITs, while its price/EPRA NAV sits within the middle of the range despite a strong focus on asset management and the potential for capital gains. The geographic spread of its non-London portfolio, its sector and tenant diversity, and high asset yield all mitigate macroeconomic risks. Click here [1] to view the full report.

