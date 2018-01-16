

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation eased in November after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.4 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 4.5 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 226,000 in November, which was GBP 11,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year, while unchanged from a month ago.



House price inflation in England alone was 5.3 percent in November. House prices grew 4.5 percent in Wales and a 3.6 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 482,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices edged up 0.1 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX