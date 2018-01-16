The "Methanol Industry in Europe Forecast, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Trends 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European methanol industry is primarily dominated by Germany, Russia, and France. It is expected that a slowdown in sectors such as construction across Europe along with a rise in methanol production costs, will impact the growth of the sector in the coming years.

Rapid development of chemical, agricultural, construction and automobile industries, and increased usage of the chemical in various end-use segments including alternative fuels, acetic acid, pharmaceuticals, and fuel cells among others is encouraging the growth of the methanol industry in Europe.

In this scenario, the research analyzes the Methanol Industry in Europe - Forecast, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Trends 2017-2021. The report covers the following:

An overview of the global methanol industry through an industry profile, a regional segmentation, demand and production statistics, methanol demand by region, and demand of methanol by various end use sectors.

The methanol market in Europe is analyzed through an industry profile, demand and production statistics, demand of methanol by end use sectors and by countries, impacts on the industry including industry growth drivers and challenges facing the market, along with an analysis of the competition in the industry.

We include an analysis of the methanol industry in the following countries:

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Russia

UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Methanol Industry

3. Methanol Industry in Europe

4. Impacts on the European Methanol Industry

5. Competition in the European Methanol Industry

6. Methanol Industry in Belgium

7. Methanol Industry in France

8. Methanol Industry in Germany

9. Methanol Industry in Italy

10. Methanol Industry in Poland

11. Methanol Industry in Spain

12. Methanol Industry in Russia

13. Methanol Industry in the UK

14. Major Industry Players

BASF SE

BP Plc

Eastman Chemical Company

JSC Togliattiazot

Linde AG

LyondellBasell Industries

Praxair Inc

Repsol SA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total SA

