42Gears EMM Now Supports iOS Screen Sharing

BANGALORE, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading provider of digital workspace technologies announces that its EMM solution, SureMDM, now supports Screen Sharing feature for iOS 11 devices. The new update has been released with the latest SureMDM version, now available on the App Store.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg )



SureMDM Screen Sharing for iOS allows enterprises to remotely view enrolled iPhone and iPad screens in real-time, allowing better and effective remote tech support. Support for screen recording and broadcasting capabilities was launched by Apple along with the release of iOS 11.

SureMDM is the first EMM solution that offers inbuilt iOS Screen Sharing support for iPhones and iPads. Read how to use SureMDM iOS screen sharing - Click here.

Prakash Gupta, CTO of 42Gears Mobility Systems, said, "With the Screen Sharing update, SureMDM becomes a one stop solution for iOS enterprise management and IT support. IT can now remotely view iOS device screens in real-time directly on desktop or mobile screens, allowing easy integration with their remote support processes." He added, "This feature will not only ensure an integrated approach towards tech support across different device, platform, or operating system, it will also improve end-user experience. SureMDM iOS Screen Sharing will prove to be a secure way of simplifying remote tech support for iPhone and iPad devices."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premise UEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 107 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Device devices deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com.

For more information contact: manisha.singh@42gears.com