

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in December, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November. That was in line with the flash data published on January 5.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation remained stable at 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in December, confirming the preliminary figure.



Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 1.2 percent compared with -0.1% in 2016.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, grew at a slightly slower rate of 1.0 percent annually in December, following a 1.1 percent rise in November.



Month-on-month, the HICP went up 0.3 percent in December. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



