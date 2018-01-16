ipan Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jens Lütcke as New Chief Executive Officer

MUNICH, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ipan, a leading global provider of IP management services and software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jens Lütcke as new Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Prior to joining the ipan Group, Dr. Jens Lütcke served as co-founder and managing director of the fintech company SOFORT, which developed under his leadership from a start-up to an important player in the European payment market. After SOFORT was acquired by Klarna Group in 2014, he headed the DACH region for Klarna. He will succeed the current CEO and founder of ipan, Anton Bory, who will continue to be closely involved with the Group as an Advisory Board member. Dr. Jens Lütcke will start his new role in February 2018.

Since inception in 2004, the ipan Group has developed into a leading provider of world class IP software and services, managing more than two million IP rights for more than 400 customers and across a network of more than 100 leading IP firms representing more than 240 global jurisdictions. Following its acquisition by leading global private equity firm Warburg Pincus in 2014, the ipan Group has added over 100 new customers and more than doubled its revenues and the number of IP payments processed. This strong momentum has been driven by the continued underlying growth of the IP services and software market as well as, more importantly, ipan's expansion into new locations in the US, UK, the Nordics, and Benelux as well as the acquisition of software providers Unycom and ipss. Most recently, the Group announced its investment into and strategic partnership with US-based IPfolio Corporation, a provider of Saas-based next-generation IP management software. In early 2018, the ipan Group will launch ip-x-change, its new open platform for IP, data and software services.

Dr. Jens Lütcke commented: "I am excited to join ipan as its Chief Executive and support the company through its next stage of growth. The business is strongly positioned in an attractive market environment based on its unique partnership model and the broad services and software product range provided by its group companies."

Anton Bory, founder and CEO of ipan, said: "We are proud to welcome Jens to ipan as our new Chief Executive. His track record as both an entrepreneur, as well as an executive, provides him with a compelling combination of operational, technical and managerial expertise. I am confident he will successfully continue the growth and strategic development of the Group."

Max Fowinkel, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus International LLC, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jens to ipan. He is joining the company during a strong period of growth and with a compelling range of IP services and software solutions. We are excited to enter the next phase of strategic development under his leadership.At the same time, I would like to also thank Anton for his vital role in the development of the company since inception in 2004 and for his trusted partnership with Warburg Pincus since our investment in 2014. We look forward to his continued support as an Advisory Board member."

About ipan

ipan (Intellectual Property Associates Network), is a leading provider of IP management services and software, supporting the largest IP owners around the globe. Founded in 2004, ipan is a strategic alliance of renowned IP experts committed to providing clients a level of quality, transparency and cost savings not available through any other source in the IP market. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in UK, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Austria and the United States, the company's disruptive approach to optimizing process and cost has made it the solution of choice for the largest IP owners and one of the world's fastest growing IP service companies.