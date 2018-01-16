High-growth startup founded by Indian Institutes of Technology alumni to increase hiring at Bangalore office

U.S.-based Bidgely announced today that it has closed a $27 million Series C round of financing the largest round of investment to date for energy disaggregation technology. Founded by Indian Institutes of Technology alumni, CEO Abhay Gupta and CTO Vivek Garud, Bidgely started out at Silicon Valley's Plug-and-Play incubator in 2011, and the high-growth energytech startup is now leading the way in the convergence of AI and energy use. The company currently has offices in Mountain View, California, Bangalore, India and the Netherlands.

Georgian Partners, an investment fund known for its focus on high-growth enterprise software companies that use applied artificial intelligence to disrupt markets, led the oversubscribed round. Returning investors include Khosla Ventures, E.ON, and innogy. Constellation Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of Exelon Corporation, is also expected to return.

"We invest in high-growth SaaS companies that are applying AI to solve real-world business problems," said Simon Chong, Managing Partner at Georgian Partners. "Bidgely is using machine learning to fundamentally reinvent customer engagement with utilities and enable a new class of business analytics. We believe that they're at the forefront of innovation in the energy space and are excited to partner with them as they continue their important work."

Over the last 12 months, the significant milestones Bidgely has achieved include:

Reaching 10 million homes under contract with 25 utilities globally

Launching the third generation of its disaggregation platform

"Bidgely started its India office in early 2014 and today the Bangalore team is playing a central role in the company's growth," said Bidgely CEO, Abhay Gupta. "Our core products and innovations are being developed from our India office and the new funds will be used to continue to attract top talent to fuel our growth. We plan to expand our Bangalore office to over 200 engineers in the next twelve to eighteen months."

This round of funding will be used to accelerate Bidgely's growth in three areas:

Expanding Bangalore office with dedicated engineers and data scientists to deepen Bidgely's already strong disaggregation technology

Accelerating growth in Europe and Asia by expanding local sales and customer success teams

by expanding local sales and customer success teams Expanding beyond consumer-facing engagement to business intelligence applied to broader decision making within utilities

Bidgely raised its Series A round in 2013 and Series B round in 2015. The company has now raised a total of $51 million in funding.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is transforming the way customers interact with their energy use. By combining the power of SaaS-based analytics with consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides personalized and actionable insights that help customers save energy and enable utilities to build enduring customer relationships. The company works with utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or bidgely.com/blog.

About Georgian Partners

Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in SaaS-based business software companies that exploit applied artificial intelligence, security first and conversational business. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners leverages our global software expertise to be able to directly impact the success of companies. For more information, visit www.georgianpartners.com.

