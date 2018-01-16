Niche specialist services company Premier Technical Services Group (PTSG) anticipated that results for its most recent trading year would be in line with the board's expectations. Premier added that the successful integration of Best Lightning Protection, acquired in July 2017, and UK Sprinklers, picked up in September 2017, would likely push the firm materially ahead of current market forecasts, thanks to ongoing progress at the recently acquired units as well as a strong order book and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...