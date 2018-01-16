Support services and construction group Interserve has been awarded a £37m, four-year passenger support contract with Spanish airports operator, AENA. The contract includes the provision of care and assistance for passengers with reduced mobility for AENA's main airports in the Canary Islands and will see Interserve transport passengers through the airports, helping them with check-in, boarding and luggage collection. Interserve already provides services for 15 rail and airline operators in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...