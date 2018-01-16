

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.56 billion, or $2.59 per share. This was up from $2.04 billion, or $2.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $52.1 billion. This was up from $47.5 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.56 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $52.1 Bln vs. $47.5 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX