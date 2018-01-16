

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) revised its 2018 financial outlook to reflect the effects of the U.S. corporate tax law changes, dedicating a significant portion of the benefits to accelerating investments in data analytics, technology and innovations. UnitedHealth now expects 2018 net earnings of $11.65 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings of $12.30 to $12.60 per share. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $15 billion to $15.5 billion.



UnitedHealth Group's full year 2017 earnings from operations rose 17.6 percent year-over-year to $15.2 billion, and adjusted net earnings grew 25.1 percent to $10.07 per share, with fourth quarter adjusted net earnings growing 22.7 percent year-over-year to $2.59 per share. Full year 2017 cash flows from operations of $13.6 billion grew 38.8 percent year-over-year.



Full year 2017 revenues were $201.2 billion, grew 8.8 percent year-over-year. The company said the revenue growth was broad-based and balanced across the businesses, reflecting strong demand for its product and service offerings.



