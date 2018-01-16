

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced the company expects a benefit of approximately $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, or approximately $0.45 per share, due to the recent tax reform bill and the one-time impact on its deferred tax liability. For the full year 2018, the company expects a benefit of approximately $75 million to $100 million, or approximately $0.80 to $1.10 per share, resulting from the decrease in the corporate federal tax rate.



The company said it will use the savings from tax reform to invest in its future and its employees, through enhancing its benefits programs. AutoNation also plans to accelerate its brand extension strategy as well as further expand its Drive Pink initiatives.



