BEVERLY, MA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - BioVie Inc. (OTCQB: BIVI), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative drug therapies for liver disease, today reviewed key milestones achieved over the past year and provided a general update on the progress of its mid-stage (Phase 2a) clinical trial of BIV201 in refractory ascites patients.

"We made excellent progress in 2017," commented CEO Jonathan Adams. "We began the year without an investigational new drug (IND) clearance, which occurred in April. Next we obtained Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a Phase 2a clinical trial at the McGuire Research Institute in Richmond, VA, and by November had treated our first two refractory ascites patient with Orphan drug candidate BIV201. In May, our core US patent covering the treatment ascites due to liver cirrhosis was issued by the US Patent & Trademark Office, and the Company subsequently filed for patent protection in Japan and China. In December we secured FDA Fast Track status."

To date, two refractory ascites patients have been treated in the Phase 2a open-label clinical trial of BIV201 of the 6 total patients to be enrolled. While no conclusions can be drawn from only two subjects, both patients indicated evidence of response on certain efficacy measures. Refractory ascites patients are extremely ill with a very poor quality of life. They have frequent hospitalizations due to disease complications and a mortality rate of approximately 50% at 6 to 12 months. Both patients in the BIV201 trial experienced medical complications, but the drug itself (continuous infusion terlipressin) was well tolerated. After reviewing the results, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) supported continuing the clinical study.

The results for all 6 refractory ascites patients planned for BioVie's Phase 2a clinical trial of BIV201 are expected by the second quarter of 2018. In addition to evaluating the safety of BIV201 therapy, the study will examine indicators of efficacy, including reduction in ascites fluid volume and the need for paracentesis procedures (the mechanical withdrawal of large amounts of ascites fluid by large bore needle). The study will also evaluate the steady-state pharmacokinetics (PK) of terlipressin and its active metabolite. Additional information on this clinical trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT03107091). The safety and efficacy of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) as a treatment have not been established with the FDA.

About BIV201

The Company's new drug candidate, BIV201, has Orphan-drug designation and US patent protection, and represents a potential new treatment for thousands of patients suffering from ascites and other life-threatening complications of advanced liver cirrhosis caused by hepatitis, NASH, and alcoholism. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is the most common serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. The FDA has never approved a drug specifically indicated for the treatment of ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, but is not available in the US or Japan. BioVie has applied for additional Orphan-drug designations for other life-threatening conditions associated with advanced liver cirrhosis.

About Liver Cirrhosis and Ascites

More than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide suffer from liver cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is the 12th-leading cause of death due to disease in the US, killing an estimated 30,000 people each year. The condition results primarily from hepatitis, alcoholism, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) linked to fatty liver disease and obesity. Ascites is a common complication of advanced liver cirrhosis. With no medications approved by the FDA specifically for the treatment of ascites, an estimated 40% of patients die within two years of initial diagnosis. Certain drugs approved for other uses may provide initial relief, but patients often fail to respond to them as ascites worsens. In addition to patient suffering, US medical costs for liver cirrhosis, including ascites and other complications, are estimated at more than $4 billion annually.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. is a clinical-stage company pursuing the development and commercialization of innovative drug therapies for liver disease. The Company is currently focused on developing and commercializing BIV201, a novel approach to the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. For more information about BioVie, please visit our website: www.biovieinc.com.

