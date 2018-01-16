Sphera Releases New Operational Risk Applications for SpheraCloud'

SpheraCloud' to provide newly enhanced Health & Safety Management modules, Mobile and Analytics

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), and Product Stewardship, today announced the release of a series of new Health & Safety applications for its SpheraCloud' software platform.

Recently unveiled at Sphera's inspire user conference in October 2017, SpheraCloud' is a cloud-based, multitenant SaaS platform that provides an integrated suite of applications helping customers mitigate risk, manage compliance and achieve Operational Excellence. With this release, SpheraCloud' includes a portfolio of newly enhanced healthy and safety modules with prebuilt configurations that include:

Incident Management

Audits & Inspections

Actions & Remediation

Risk Assessments

Training & Competence

Documents & Policies

Compliance

Monitoring & Testing

Mobile

Analytics

Delivered as a SaaS offering, these new capabilities make it easier for companies of all sizes to leverage sophisticated technologies that address the growing Operational Risk and Environmental, Health and Safety requirements they face every day.

SpheraCloud' complements Sphera's on-premise solutions and provides customers the flexibility to leverage on-premise, cloud, or hybrid models to meet their situational needs.

"SpheraCloud represents an important milestone in Sphera's history," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "It is the first cloud-based integrated risk management software platform of its kind on the market; and, we are proud to lead the way in providing customers innovative solutions while maintaining the agility to serve the full spectrum of need and functionality.

When Sphera launched as a standalone entity just over a year ago, our mission was to lead the industry in innovation. Through strategic acquisitions and technological developments we have accelerated the pace of research and development, pioneering a new approach for creating a safer, more sustainable and more productive world."

In addition to these developments, Sphera has also released a series of pre-configured, out-of-the-box risk and compliance-based applications designed to better serve organizations seeking to bridge the gap as recordkeeping evolves from dated spreadsheets to more rigorous and compliant digital platforms.

The SpheraCloud' integrated risk management software platform was first announced at inspire North America on Oct. 23, 2017: http://prn.to/2Ax0Ev9.

Additional information can be found at www.spherasolutions.com/spheracloud.

About Sphera

For more than 30 years Sphera has been committed to creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world by advancing operational excellence. Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S), Operational Risk and Product Stewardship. The company serves more than 2,500 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70 countries. Sphera is aportfolio company of Genstar Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the software, industrial technology, financial services and healthcare industries. Learn more at www.spherasolutions.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn and Twitter @SpheraSolutions.

Media Contact:

Diana Dixon 419.297.0222 diana.dixon@kemperlesnik.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588281/Sphera_Logo.jpg