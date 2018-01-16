USALWS Turns Applicants' Wish to Live and Work in the USA into Reality

NEW YORK, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Filling in applications for the green card lottery, which is also known as diversity visa lottery, is daunting. A high number of applications rejected for inaccuracy clearly shows that many people simply cannot fill them without professional help. Only lawyers and immigration consultants savvy in the US immigration laws know how to make applications look perfect and acceptable by the US government. USALWS (Live Work and Study in the USA) is the company whose employees indeed have deep knowledge of the US laws and experience in fulfilling people's wishes to live and work in the United States of America.

Why Was USALWS Established?

USALWS is a successful company established with the aim to help thousands of people to change their lives and make a fresh start in the United States of America. Responsive to people's desire to live and work in the US, founders of usalws.com decided to find a means to help them win the green card and relocate to the country of their dreams. Having conducted a thorough research on how the green card lottery operates, they discovered that one of the main reasons why applicants become unsuccessful in their pursuit of the diversity visa is that they make mistakes while completing their application forms. The government of the US checks submitted applications for the green card lottery extremely strictly and discards them as unacceptable even for the most trivial error. One incorrectly spelled letter in the application form may dash applicants' dreams and cost them a happier future. Knowing how many people do not win lottery because they upload flawed applications, the founders of usalws.com came to a conclusion that if they assist applicants with filling in their details, they will open a door for them to the American citizenship.

Why Is USALWS Even More Relevant Now?

For a decade already, USALWS has been helping people all over the world win the green card lottery by scrupulously checking their documents and photos and filling in their application forms with the utmost precision and care. Its clients' applications are always meticulously checked to a T and never become rejected for grammatical errors, factual misinformation, incorrectly cropped photos, or any other mistake. Now, with Donald Trump's rise to power, the company's assistance becomes even more urgently needed. Trump's vigorous campaign against illegal immigration will motivate more and more people to seek legal ways to enter the country and, consequently, will tighten the US government's demands on the green card lottery and the accuracy of applications. Analysts' prediction is that people's applications will be turned down even for smaller inaccuracies than in the past. They also foresee that, as a result, applicants will require more help from such specialists as USALWS who know and follow all regulations and immigration rules and can fill their applications faultlessly and quickly.

What Services Do Applicants Receive at usalws.com?

When people turn to USALWS for assistance, their documents get into the hands of lawyers and immigration consultants, true experts in the US immigration law. Unlike immigration specialists in other companies, USALWS's experts know both the spirit and the letter of the law and keep every application to the high standards of the US government. Specialists at USALWS first verify applicants' eligibility to participate in the diversity visa lottery, because the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to apply for the green card is updated every year to applicants' total confusion.

After applicants' eligibility to apply for the green card lottery has been established, USALWS's consultants accurately complete their applications. They ensure that all required fields are filled, all foreign names are spelled according to the English language spelling rules, and all dates and data are correct. Technicians and photographers then check applicants' photos, verifying their adherence to the US government's requirements. Only those photos where people appear at the right distance from the camera, keep their heads at the right angle, and have the white background are uploaded on the US government's website. If applicants' photos do not fit the required standards, USALWS's technicians get in touch with them and explain how they should photograph themselves correctly. Equally important is that the company's specialists submit all green card applications on time so that none of them misses the deadline.

What Benefits Do Applicants Get at USALWS?

At USALWS, there is also an excellent customer service. The company's consultants keep in touch with the applicants during the whole period until the results of the green card lottery are announced. They help people check the status of their US visa applications whenever they want and answer all their questions clearly and promptly. USALWS's consultants also send applicants various messages and news from the US immigration department. Thanks to the consultants' personalized attitude to green card applicants, never for a single moment do they feel misinformed or uncared for. The company creates for applicants private and secured accounts that they can access at any time and from any location in the world. USALWS also makes sure to celebrate people's victory with them, when they win the green card in the lottery.

How to Get in Touch with USALWS (Live Work and Study in the USA)

USALWS Company is also easily approachable. People can receive USALWS immigration services in New York, at 116 West 23rd Street, or by telephone: +1-888-544-9166 (Toll free) or +1-646-876-6753. Its lawyers, immigration consultants, and customer service specialists can also be reached via email (support@usalws.com).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJFuUEombgU&feature=youtu.be

https://plus.google.com/+USALWSLiveWorkStudyintheUSA

https://www.facebook.com/USA-Live-Work-and-Study-1124182597702019/