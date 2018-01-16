sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,845 Euro		-0,036
-4,09 %
WKN: A2JAMH ISIN: CA29446Y1060 Ticker-Symbol: 1LRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,849
0,897
13:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP
EQUINOX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUINOX GOLD CORP0,845-4,09 %