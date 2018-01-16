sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,06 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JSGQ ISIN: CA65343M1005 Ticker-Symbol: 1JW 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,06
0,063
11:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC0,060,00 %