Master of Laws with court training Jussi Heiniö (born 1962) has been invited to become the CEO of Megaklinikka starting from January 16, 2018. Petri Katajamäki will not be continuing in the employment of the Group.



Jussi Heiniö has previously served as the CEO of the Finnish health technology company Biohit Oyj, managing the operations of the international group. Later, Heiniö also managed the Finnish branch of the German Sartorius AG, which manufactures laboratory and bioprocess products. Heiniö has extensive experience in growing a Finnish health technology company, productizing its products and services, and expanding its business operations in the European, Asian and North American markets.



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active majority shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. After the divestment of KotiSun, Panostaja will have a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja Group employs some 1,600 staff. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2017 financial period, the Group's official net sales totaled MEUR 193.2.



