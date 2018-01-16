A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, and EDF SA, the parent company of the EDF Group, to develop off-grid projects in sub-Saharan African countries.

Bader al Lamki, Masdar's executive director for clean energy signed the agreement alongside Valerie Levkov, senior vice president Africa and Middle East for EDF SA, at the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA's) 8th annual assembly, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will foster development opportunities within the framework of both companies' existing off-grid investments in sub-Saharan Africa. New solutions to bring electricity to the region will be evaluated, offering designs for off-grid projects and models to address power issues in the region.

Access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa is limited, with the World Bank estimating that around 600 million people ...

