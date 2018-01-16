The renewable energy subsidiary of German power company, RWE aims to build more solar power projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S., and has signed a new agreement for 1 GW of PV in Canada.

Although German renewable energy company, Innogy SE, a unit of power provider RWE, has not yet named the successor to resigning CEO, Peter Terium, the company has announced a new plan to expand its solar and renewable energy business.

Innogy said it is currently operating around 1 GW of on-shore wind farms, and about 1.8 GW of off-shore wind mills. "This solid basis will be expanded through the entry into new markets as well as through the development of more large-scale photovoltaic projects," the company stated. Its renewable energy project pipeline, Innogy, specified currently stands at around 5 GW.

Just over a year ago, Innogy ...

