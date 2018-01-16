

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $226 million, or $1.28 per share. This was up from $176 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $226 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX