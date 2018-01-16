Arrowhead Products Signs Distribution Agreement with S3 International

LOS ALAMITOS, California, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Arrowhead Products of Los Alamitos, California and S3 International of Milwaukee, Wisconsin have entered into an agreement for S3 International to be an authorized distributor of Arrowhead product lines.

"Arrowhead Products is very excited to be working with S3 International as a distribution partner," says Terry Weed, Arrowhead Products' VP of Sales and Marketing. "With their expertise in the military and commercial aerospace industry, S3 is a perfect distribution partner to provide sales and customer support, and to expand the reach of our military platform solutions."

About S3 International, LLC

S3 International, an aerospace and defense company, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a recognized leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and relevant solutions to military and commercial operators worldwide. Since its inception in 2005, S3 International has been focused on quality, innovation and dedication to exceptional customer support. Additional information about the company can be found at: www.s3international.com.

About Arrowhead Products

Arrowhead Products is an OEM manufacturer of aircraft Air Distribution Ducting Systems, supporting nearly all commercial and military aircraft flying today. Our capabilities expand throughout airframe and engine applications, including Pneumatic Systems, ECS, Engine Bleed Air, Thermal Anti-Ice & Piccolo Tubes, Starter Ducts, EBU & QEC Ducts, Engine Exhaust Nozzles, Cones and Plugs, APU Ducting, Manifolds, Insulation Blankets and Covers, as well as Low Pressure Interior Cabin Ducting. Our aftermarket division supports full OEM repairs through our modern part 145 Repair Station and Factory New Spares through our OEM License agreements. Additional information can be found at www.arrowheadproducts.net.

Media Contact:

Arrowhead Products

Ann Le

Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: 714-822-2628

ale@arrowheadproducts.net

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627819/Arrowhead_Products_Logo.jpg