Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

16 January 2018
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy' or "the Company')
Holding in Company
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Paul Johnson is now beneficially interested in 938,966 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 4.68 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company (including those of his wife, Michelle Johnson).
