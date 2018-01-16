sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,312 Euro		+0,01
+3,31 %
WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.01.2018 | 13:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

16 January 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy' or "the Company')

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Paul Johnson is now beneficially interested in 938,966 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 4.68 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company (including those of his wife, Michelle Johnson).

Contacts:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss

Beaufort Securities (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance

IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell

Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley

Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall


© 2018 PR Newswire