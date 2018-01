LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal revealed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.2 percent increase seen in the previous month.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated marginally to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in November.



For the whole of 2017, the average change in the total index was 3.4 percent versus -2.8% in 2016.



