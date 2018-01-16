Energy Web Atlas Releases New Features for Real-Time LNG Intelligence Service

Energy Web Atlas leads the market with expanded LNG and pipeline data and improved import and annotation functions

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Gulf Publishing Company, a leading provider of data and technical information for the international energy industry, announced today several enhancements to the Energy Web Atlas (EWA) applications. The ESRI-based geographic information system (GIS) platform allows users to examine real-time project information, export and manipulate data, and serves as a comprehensive source of actionable project intelligence.

EWA's flagship mapping platform includes detailed information on every liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, providing users with a single reference source for global LNG data as well as comprehensive global pipeline information. Additional features for the LNG platform includes:

Ability for users to import their own external data to existing EWA maps;

Capability to add custom annotation and symbols to maps; and

A new Global Shipping Ports layer that contains over 3,600 global ports with critical information including port name, channel depths and maximum vessel size.

"Providing the option for users to include their own external data, whether it's a Shape file, Excel file or URL-based data, such as ArcGIS Server, KML or WMS Service, is another way the EWA platform provides continual improvement and innovation to the marketplace," said Scott Allgood, Director of Data for Gulf Publishing Company.

An additional data platform tracking more than 500 U.S. gas processing plants, natural gas underground storage and market hubs is also available, equipping users with essential data and contacts for hundreds of facilities across the nation. Other advancements to the platform are:

A natural gas pipelines layer that includes current data such as project name, length, capacity, linked projects and important contact information;

Compressor stations layer that consists of about 1,400 stations including name, type of station, and pipeline operator information; and

Advanced spatial filtering and querying.

These subscription-based products, which are updated in real time, allow customers to interact with the latest data. Further map platforms covering renewable energy projects, downstream construction projects, and oil and gas pipeline infrastructure will be added to the Energy Web Atlas in 2018. To learn more, visit Energy Web Atlas at http://energywebatlas.com.

