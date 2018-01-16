Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: PNM Resources Raised its Dividend by 9.3%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 17, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 17, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 16, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on PNM:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PNM

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On December 01, 2017, PNM Resources' Board of Directors unanimously voted to increase the Company's annual dividend payment by $0.09, a 9.3% increase, to an indicated annual rate of $1.06 per share of common stock. This is consistent with the Company's target to pay out 50 to 60% of annual ongoing earnings. The Board has declared the resulting quarterly stock dividend of $0.2650 per share, payable February 01, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 18, 2018.

PNM Resources' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.81%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 2.39% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.57 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, PNM Resources is forecasted to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.06 per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, PNM Resources' net cash flows from operating activities totaled $417.34 million compared to $320.99 million for the year ago same period. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.15 million compared to $4.52 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About PNM Resources, Inc.

PNM Resources is an energy holding company with consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion in 2016. Through its regulated utilities, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), PNM Resources has approximately 2,791 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 767,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 12, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, PNM Resources' stock dropped 2.33%, ending the trading session at $35.70.

Volume traded for the day: 634.95 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last twelve-month period - up 3.78%

After last Friday's close, PNM Resources' market cap was at $2.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors