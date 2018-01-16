Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market, 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022", the global Parkinson's disease drugs market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth during 2016-2022.

The report provides information about the current and future market scenario of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about Parkinson's disease and its treatment options, research grants and funds, for the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. Furthermore, the recent approval of novel Parkinson's disease drugs, which includes generic versions and first ever Parkinson related dyskinesia drug, is also expected to drive the global market of drugs for this disease.

Moreover, few hindrances, such as high cost of treatment and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, which are slowing down the growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market.

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of therapy into levodopa therapy, dopamine therapy, MAO-B inhibitor therapy, COMT inhibitor therapy, and other types of therapies. Among all the types, levodopa therapy is the first and most potent treatment for the Parkinson's disease. The benefits of the medication are witnessed soon after administration.

Numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also developing novel treatment options, such as stem cell therapy, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Stem cell therapy is an evolving field which makes use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition, such as Parkinson's disease. Even a minimal success from this procedure can mean significant improvement in quality of life for patients. SanBio Inc and International Stem Cell Corp are some of the companies carrying out clinical trials for stem cell therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Hence, stem cell therapy presents great opportunities for the growth of global Parkinson's disease drugs market in the coming years.

The prominent players in global Parkinson's disease drugs market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Parkinson's Disease: An Overview



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Funding Support & Research Grants

4.1.2 Increasing Awareness

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Increasing Life Expectancy

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs

4.2.2 High Cost of Treatment

4.2.3 Side-Effects of Parkinson's Disease Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Collaborations with Academic Institutions for Developing Innovative Solutions

4.3.2 Reduction in "Off" Time to Improve Patient and Economic Outcomes

4.3.3 Growing Geriatric Population



5. Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022



6. Major Products in Parkinson's Disease Market

6.1 Duodopa/Duopa

6.2 Azilect

6.3 Mirapex/Mirapex ER

6.4 Requip

6.5 Neupro

6.6 Rytary/Numient

6.7 Xadago

6.8 Nuplazid



7. Market Segmentation by Type of Therapy

7.1 Levodopa Therapy

7.2 Dopamine Agonist Therapy

7.3 MAO-B Inhibitor Therapy

7.4 COMT Inhibitor Therapy

7.5 Other Therapy



8. Market Segmentation by Geography



9. Trends & Developments

9.1 Stem Cell Therapies - Revolutionizing Parkinson Treatment

9.2 Incessant Launch of Novel Products



10. Mergers & Acquisitions



11. Drugs Pipeline of Parkinson's Disease



12. Company Profiles



Abbvie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

UCB S.A.

US WorldMeds, LLC

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

