VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/18 -- Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of an enhancement to its platform: Autopilot, an artificial intelligence ("AI") product that receives information from suppliers, and transforms this into rich, online products on Amazon, Shopify or WooCommerce using Venzee's platform.

Kate Hiscox, Founder and President of Venzee, commented, "Autopilot brings the power of artificial intelligence to retailers who wouldn't normally be able to afford, or build technology as sophisticated as Autopilot. This represents a substantial return on investments for our customers and retail partners who use our product".

Autopilot works by acting as an inbox for retailers. Suppliers send spreadsheets to Autopilot via email which based on the retailer's preferences, automatically transforms the information contained in these spreadsheets using Venzee's platform into content rich, error free products that are added to solutions like Amazon and Shopify, automatically.

A store can be integrated with Autopilot in four simple steps; Register at https://venzee.com, share your email with supply chain, customize output settings to get your desired results, and connect your online store in less than sixty (60) seconds.

"The addition of Autopilot to the Venzee platform is a game changer for up and coming retailers" continued Ms. Hiscox, "Suppliers use spreadsheets to share new products and updates with retailers which creates a labour-intensive and costly step in their workflow. With Autopilot, it's as simple for retailers as sharing a new email address with their supply chain."

Currently, Autopilot supports Amazon, Shopify and WooCommerce. Learn more at https://venzee.com.

According to Statista, in 2016, the global e-commerce industry achieved an estimated US$1.8 trillion dollars in sales, and is expected to grow to US$4.5 trillion by 2021. As e-commerce sales continue to grow at staggering rates, the need for better delivery of product information for businesses is now solved with the Venzee software solution in this US$23 million retail industry (source: Statista).

About Venzee

Venzee is a SaaS company that launched in 2014 to help ecommerce vendors and retailers easily share product information in a US$23 trillion retail industry. Traditionally, this was done using spreadsheets which created a labor intensive process that delayed products from reaching the marketplace. Venzee's technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline product information management, allows thousands of vendors and retailers to seamlessly share information, avoiding delays and getting products to market faster than ever. The Company graduated from notable startup accelerator program 500 Startups and is already powering some of the biggest brands in the world.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://meshblockchain.com.

