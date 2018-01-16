The project was selected by the Chilean government in November's renewable energy auction.

Spanish solar developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a unit of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has secured 25% of the total power assigned in Chile's 2.200 GWh auction, which the Chilean government held in early November. Around 600 MW of renewable energy capacity was allocated.

The company has not revealed the planned investment for the project. It said, however, that the project will be developed between the north and central zone of Chile and that, once completed, it will generate enough energy to supply 224,000 homes. Fotowatio added that this represents its first hybrid solar-wind project, and that it will be the first of series.

Roberto de Diego Arozamena, executive director of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, commented, "Today's announcement is based on the portfolio of environmental ...

