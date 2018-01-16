

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2018 and 2020. The company noted that its outlook reflects the new reporting segments that it recently announced as part of a realignment of its management structure along product lines.



Magna said that as noted in its third quarter 2017 report, it will adopt the new revenue recognition standard and change the accounting for tooling and pre-production engineering beginning in 2018.



The change will primarily result in a decrease in sales, substantially offset by a similar decrease in cost of goods sold. In addition, the company's outlook reflects this change in accounting.



For comparative purposes, the company expects the decrease in both sales and cost of goods sold for 2017 to be approximately $2.4 billion.



For fiscal 2018, Magna forecast total sales of $39.3 billion to $41.5 billion, EBIT margin of 7.9 percent to 8.2 percent, and net income attributable to the company of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.



Further ahead, for fiscal 2020, Magna projects total sales of $42.7 billion to $45.7 billion, and EBIT margin of 8.5 percent to 8.9 percent.



The company also said it expects to generate over $6 billion in free cash flow between 2018 and 2020, which is more than 25 percent of its current market capitalization.



Magna will be making a presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, during which it will review the details of its outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX