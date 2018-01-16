

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. (RXII) outlined its 2018 business strategy during a webcast presentation at the Biotech Showcase conference. RXi will focus development initiatives on novel immuno-oncology therapeutics using its proprietary sd-rxRNA platform. Focusing the development portfolio on Immuno-oncology, with a near term focus on Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), will streamline and reduce our quarterly burn-rate for 2018. The Company is aiming to enter the clinic with at least one of our compounds in the next 18 months, targeting a large multi-billion dollar market.



RXi intends to partner/out-license both its Dermatology and Ophthalmology Franchises. Successfully completing these transactions should provide non-dilutive funding for the Company's focused development path in Immuno-oncology.



Each of these Franchises is comprised of preclinical and clinical-stage assets broadly covered by a robust intellectual property estate



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX