

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in November, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus totaled EUR 4.83 billion versus EUR 4.98 billion in October. In the corresponding period of 2016, the surplus was EUR 4 billion.



The annual growth in exports slowed to 9.7 percent from 11.5 percent in October. Likewise, imports grew at a slower pace of 8.4 percent after climbing 10.5 percent.



The trade with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 236 million and that with non-EU countries showed EUR 4.59 billion surplus.



