WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - GB Energie LED, a minority, woman-owned business committed to sourcing sustainable energy solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with IMPACT Construction, LLC, a minority-owned construction company located in the Virgin Islands that provides start-to-finish solutions for building and remodeling projects.

The new partnership will aid in both federal and local relief and storm recovery efforts in the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, providing energy efficiency solutions, including the replacement and rebuild of existing lighting with Revolution Lighting Technologies' (NASDAQ: RVLT) high performance LED lighting solutions. Revolution Lighting offers a broad line of reliable high efficiency indoor and outdoor LED solutions, including tubes, Eco thin panels, troffer fixtures, high bays, area flood lighting and wall pack fixtures to address the various lighting requirements. This includes solutions applicable for sectors including commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, parking and municipal, and roadway sectors.

IMPACT Construction, LLC is a Virgin Island-based company owned by Aikeem J. Harris. Both IMPACT Construction and GB Energie LED are selected partners of AECOM, a company that designs, builds, finances and operates infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries, which will be leading the relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The selection by AECOM, coupled with the partnership between IMPACT Construction and GB Energie LED, positions the companies for the successful participation and continued selection for federal energy efficiency contracts.

Together, the companies will be addressing energy efficiency and lighting rebuild projects, installing high-efficiency LED lighting solutions and updated fixtures in educational facilities, hospitals, government buildings and for exterior street lighting. GB Energie LED and IMPACT Construction will utilize Revolution Lighting's LED solutions to reduce lighting energy use by more than 65%, increasing light output and providing significant long-term operational and maintenance cost saving.

"We're excited to partner with IMPACT Construction, LLC to aid in the relief projects and provide energy efficiency upgrades, particularly with high-efficiency LED lighting and fixtures for federal and local projects," said Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, President and CEO of GB Energie LED. "We believe that our experience in delivering high-quality, high efficiency LED lighting solutions, notably Revolution Lighting Technologies, who offer the highest quality LED products in the market today with an experienced, knowledgeable team that is focused on helping our team achieve results on time and within budget, coupled with IMPACT Construction's local presence and our relationship with AECOM, positions us for unique opportunities throughout the restoration and relief efforts in all three regions."

"Following the series of recent natural disasters, there is a significant need and opportunity for the installation of more efficient lighting solutions and smarter, more advanced fixtures and controls," said Aikeem Harris, CEO, IMPACT Construction. "We believe GB Energie LED is the right partner to deliver high-quality LED solutions due to their experience with LED construction and renovation projects. Together, we are well positioned to be a key component of relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands."

About GB Energie LED LLC

GB Energie LED is a minority- and woman-owned business (WBENC Certified) committed to sourcing sustainable energy solutions worldwide. With both national and international scope, GB Energie LED is positioned as a leading force for the implementation of high-quality LED lighting solutions. GB Energie LED provides solutions in several sectors such as education, government, institutional, hospitality, healthcare, retail, commercial and industrial. GB Energie LED is committed to giving back to communities that it serves and those in need. Social give-back programs in education, technical training, healthcare and civic projects are just a few areas GB Energie LED champions together with its collateral partners.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit www.rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

