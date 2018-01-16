Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Bridgeline Digital's Revenue Grew 13.7%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) ("Bridgeline"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BLIN. The Company posted its financial results on December 19, 2017, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. The digital engagement Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Bridgeline's total revenue increased 13.7% to $4.23 million from $3.72 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $4.09 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 5.1% to $2.32 million from $2.21 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 450 basis points to 54.8% of revenue from 59.3% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA was positive $41,000 compared to negative $300,000 in Q4 FY16

During Q4 FY17, the Company's operating expenses decreased 13.6% to $2.57 million from $2.97 million in the same period last year. The decrease was due to the Company's expense control initiatives.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating loss was $250,000 compared to operating loss of $766,000 in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Bridgeline's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $329,000 compared to negative $3.53 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Bridgeline's net loss was $406,000 compared to net loss of $3.47 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.10 compared to negative $1.00 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Bridgeline's adjusted net loss was $98,000 compared to adjusted net loss of $429,000 in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.02 compared to negative $0.12 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.07.

Bridgeline Digital's Segment Details

Digital engagement services - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Digital engagement services segment's revenue increased 15.3% to $2.20 million from $1.91 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 1.8% to $859,000 from $875,000 in Q4 FY16.

Subscription and perpetual licenses - During Q4 FY17, the Subscription and perpetual licenses segment's revenue increased 17.3% to $1.77 million from $1.51 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 15.6% to $1.27 million from $1.10 million in Q4 FY16.

Managed service hosting - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Managed service hosting segment's revenue decreased 14.1% to $263,000 from $306,000 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 18.3% to $192,000 from $235,000 in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Bridgeline's cash and equivalents increased 13.2% to $748,000 from $661,000 on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's debt increased 18.2% to $2.50 million from $2.12 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable and unbilled revenues increased 18.7% to $3.03 million from $2.55 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, Bridgeline's accounts payable decreased 3.4% to $1.24 million from $1.29 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be more than $16.3 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 12, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Bridgeline Digital's stock declined 2.76%, ending the trading session at $2.57.

Volume traded for the day: 32.12 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.64%; and year-to-date - up 5.73%

After last Friday's close, Bridgeline Digital's market cap was at $10.96 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

