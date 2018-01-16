Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Boston Scientific's Spectra WaveWriter Spinal Cord Stimulator System Gets FDA Approval

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BSX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 11, 2018, the Company, a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices, declared that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Spectra WaveWriter™ Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System. This is the first and only system approved by the FDA to simultaneously provide paresthesia-based and sub-perception therapy. This unique system enables physicians and patients to combine therapeutic options, customize therapy, and share real-time feedback. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Chronic Pain Affects Millions

Chronic Pain is the biggest cause of disability in adults in the US and it affects over 100 million Americans. Although the prescriptions for opioids in America have quadrupled since 1999, there has been no change in the amount of pain reported in the US.

Need for Personalized Pain Relief Therapy

People suffering with chronic pain experience pain differently and pain also evolves over time. Many a time, patients become less responsive as their body becomes accustomed to treatment. This highlights the need for personalized pain relief therapy.

However, at present, the medical community has limited options to offer personalized pain relief therapy.

Spectra Wavewriter™ SCS System, a Non-Opioid Treatment Option with Personalized Therapy

SCS is a non-opioid alternative for treating chronic pain. Maulik Nanavaty, the President and Senior Vice President at Neuromodulation - Boston Scientific stated that his team is introducing the industry-leading SCS technology to provide patients with permanent relief from chronic pain. The Company intends to further invest in research and enhance treatment options for chronic pain by discovering new innovative non-opioid solutions.

The SCS system works by sending low electrical pulses to the spinal cord to interrupt pain signals. These electrical pulses vary in frequency, pulse width, and amplitude. While the paresthesia-based therapy provides pain relief with a light tingling sensation, sub-perception therapy functions without that sensation. Thus, patients get the option to combine both therapies to target one specific area of pain or use each therapy as required for managing multiple areas of pain. Moreover, patients can also share real-time feedback through the system's remote control. These features help address the unique pain relief needs of each patient.



Spectra Wavewriter™ SCS System, Result of Multiple Research Studies

The Spectra WaveWriter™ System is the result of a decade of clinical research on enhancing sub-perception and delivering multiple therapies for more effective, long-term pain relief.

Clinical studies such as the PROCO study and the WHISPER study provided meaningful information for the development of this system.

The PROCO study was a multi-center, prospective, double blind, randomized study wherein patients acted as their own control. The study proved that when proper target and dose are identified in de novo patients, similar pain relief and improvement in quality of life measures are achieved, independent of the type of frequency (from 1 kHz up to 10 kHz) used in sub-perception SCS therapy.

The WHISPER study was a multi-center, prospective, cross over, randomized, and controlled study, designed to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of sub-perception SCS pain relief therapy.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 12, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Boston Scientific's stock was slightly up 0.11%, ending the trading session at $27.46.

Volume traded for the day: 8.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.22%; past twelve-month period - up 16.75%; and year-to-date - up 10.77%

After last Friday's close, Boston Scientific's market cap was at $37.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 45.31.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

