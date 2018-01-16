Frost & Sullivan Applauds STANLEY Healthcare's Future-Ready and Industry-Leading Solutions for the Senior Living Industry

STANLEY Healthcare is a prominent vendor helping senior living communities become tech-savvy for efficient senior care amidst an increasingly challenging environment

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the market for technology solutions for senior living communities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes STANLEY Healthcare with the 2017 Global Company of the Year Award. STANLEY Healthcare has established a leadership position in safety and security solutions for senior living, including emergency call, wander management, staff security, facility security, and temperature monitoring. The company is now leveraging the technologies of the internet of things (IoT) and analytics to deliver greater value to its clients in an increasingly challenging environment.

Among STANLEY Healthcare's recent innovations is the next-generation WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution, which leverages Bluetooth Low Energy and a mobile application for programming. Its Arial solution has evolved from wireless emergency call to become a comprehensive platform for resident safety and security, integrating a wide range of other systems and offering an analytics dashboard for communities to benchmark and measure performance. Additionally, STANLEY is working to realize the 'Smart Resident Room' concept integrating several IoT sensors to enable senior living communities to monitor residents unobtrusively while they go about their daily activities.

"Designing solutions that are appealing to residents is an approach that helps STANLEY Healthcare differentiate its solutions for the senior living space," said Industry Analyst Siddharth Shah at Frost & Sullivan. "Empowering senior living communities with automated task and process solutions through the use of digital technologies helps them provide more personal care to more residents based on a close understanding of their behavior and needs, which will enable communities to respond effectively to the growing elderly population."

All of STANLEY Healthcare's solutions are supported by the By Your Side' customer care commitment, which combines a range of services at each stage of the customer voyage to ensure that every customer achieves success and realizes the full value of their investment. The close relationship that STANLEY Healthcare maintains with its customers is one of the factors that enables it to deliver technology solutions grounded in the true needs of the senior living community.

Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute successfully a competitive strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About STANLEY Healthcare

STANLEY Healthcare provides over 5,000 acute care hospitals and 12,000 long-term care organizations with enterprise solutions that create a safe, secure and efficient healthcare experience across life's stages. The STANLEY Healthcare solution set enables customers to achieve organizational excellence and superior care in critical areas: Patient/Resident Safety, Security & Protection, Environmental Monitoring, Clinical Operations & Workflow and Supply Chain & Asset Management. These solutions are complemented by STANLEY Healthcare's By Your Side' Lifetime Customer Care commitment to ensure that every customer achieves success and realizes the full value of their investment, through consulting, training, implementation and integration services. STANLEY Healthcare is proud to be part of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. For more information, visit stanleyhealthcare.com. Follow STANLEY Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

