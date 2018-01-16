PlanGrid Broadens Construction Productivity Platform with New PlanGrid Submittals and Automatic Submittal Log

New products from the leader in mobile construction software provide a seamless way for General Contractors, Subcontractors and Designers to track submittals from specifications to the field

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --PlanGrid, the leader in construction productivity software, today announced two significant new products; Submittals - an easy way to manage and collaborate on the submittals process, and Automatic Submittal Log - which fully automates the creation of the submittal register from any specifications in a matter of minutes, a traditionally painstaking exercise that used to take weeks to complete. With the release of Submittals and Automatic Submittal Log, construction projects using PlanGrid can get started instantly and significantly increase productivity throughout a construction project.

The standard submittal process for a construction project is inefficient at best, and can cripple work before it begins. Material submissions from hundreds of vendors, spanning thousands of items submitted via email, or even paper, is difficult to track. As reviews and approvals from multiple contractors and design firms get factored into a job, the submittal process can be responsible for severe project overruns. PlanGrid Submittals helps construction workers standardize the submittal process across the entire organization giving uniquely detailed insight and status of each submittal package, across a project's entire lifecycle.

Uploading submittal register items and assigning reviewers is simple and once complete, PlanGrid Submittals enables workers to see who is assigned tasks and what feedback they provided, if any. Communication between parties seamlessly flows from one reviewer to the next with just a click of a button and reminders are sent at the appropriate times to keep the submittal process running smoothly.

Submittals Key Features Include:

Streamline the submittal review process: Tracking and managing the submittal review process from start to finish just got easier. PlanGrid Submittals enables submittals to progress from the GC to the subcontractor and designer with just a click of a button, allowing individuals to be notified while keeping the submittals process moving.

Identify the status of a Submittal: From the Submittals dashboard, quickly see which items are upcoming or overdue. Use this information to prioritize follow up and move towards ordering the materials needed to begin construction.

Share approved submittals with the field instantly: As soon as a submittal is approved, it is immediately accessible in the PlanGrid mobile app. With zero delay, subcontractors can pin approved documents to drawings and ensure that the team is building with the correct materials.

Construction firms have traditionally created a submittal register log by hand, which can take weeks to prepare depending on the size of a project, and lead to inaccuracy. PlanGrid's Automatic Submittal Log fully automates this process. With an immediate list of submittal register items and combined with Submittals, construction firms now have everything they need to accelerate the submittal process. Using PlanGrid gets the designer, GC, and subcontractor on the same page so they can quickly and accurately get to work.

Automatic Submittal Log Key Features Include:

Create a submittal log in minutes: Regardless if a spec book is 100 or 2,000 pages long, PlanGrid's Automatic Submittal Log knows exactly what to do. Users upload their spec book and PlanGrid will automatically extract the specs to create a downloadable spreadsheet containing all of the project's submittal register items.

Produce a complete submittal log: PlanGrid's Automatic Submittal Log includes everything workers need - all relevant product data, shop drawings, and closeouts - to assign submittal register items to subcontractors and accelerate the submittals process.

Improve accuracy and compliance: The Automatic Submittal Log follows AIA standards and has been tested for quality assurance.

Comments on the news:

Durr Heavy Construction, a New Orleans, LA based construction company specializing in site preparation, demolition, underground utilities and paving, has been using Submittals and ASL the past few months. "Creating submittals absolutely sucks. We get it, and so does PlanGrid. PlanGrid's new project management software will do the work for you. This software will find all of the submittals, organize them accordingly, and send them out for distribution across the entire duration of a project. You need to get back to work doing what's most important. Building. That is what PlanGrid lets you do. Go Build."

M.J. Harris Construction Services, a company that provides large-scale construction services primarily to the healthcare industry, has been using PlanGrid's Automatic Submittal Log product the past few months. "We have been looking for a tool like this for a long, long time," said Jeff McJunkin, Project Manager at M.J. Harris. "The data that is produced by [PlanGrid's Automatic Submittal Log] is in a format that is exactly what we have been searching for. This is another tool we will use to streamline efforts in the startup of a project."

Stanford University's Department of Project Management plans and develops facilities and landscapes that enhance the university as a whole. "As a Construction Owner, the PlanGrid specification extractor tool has saved my project team countless hours of tedious, manual labor, automatically creating full Submittals and Submittal logs," said Marshall Wheeler, Senior Project Manager, Stanford University. "PlanGrid has allowed our team to track project submittals better, identify procurement issues, mockups that need be reviewed, and more. This enables us to standardize our processes with insight across the entire project lifecycle. These tools are going to save those across the construction industry and their project teams a lot of time."

"PlanGrid Submittals standardizes everything that is submitted for review - from material sheets, or shop drawings, to physical mock ups, samples, and in between. The benefits of Submittals brings the field together with the office, as approved submittals are immediately accessible in the PlanGrid mobile app - online or offline," said Ralph Gootee, co-founder and CTO, PlanGrid. "With zero delay the field team can pin approved documents to relevant job site locations on drawings to ensure workers are building with the correct, most up-to-date materials and in the right locations."

Additional Resources:

About PlanGrid

PlanGrid is the leader in construction productivity software. Used on more than 500,000 projects around the world, PlanGrid's value extends over numerous phases of construction, building a massive and accurate history of every jobsite through everyday use that creates a data-rich record set at turnover that is essential to long-term operations. PlanGrid is the first construction productivity software that allows contractors and owners in commercial, heavy civil, and other industries to collaborate easily from their mobile devices and desktop, managing blueprints, specs, photos, RFIs, field reports, and punch lists. PlanGrid is used in more than 70 countries by thousands of customers including DPR, Granite, NVIDIA, Target Corporation, and Tutor Perini. The company has secured over $62 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and several other top firms. For more information, please visit: https://www.plangrid.com/.

