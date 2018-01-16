Basalt Infrastructure Partners II LP ("Basalt") and DCO Energy ("DCO") today announced the closing of a transaction to acquire a joint equity ownership stake in DB Energy Assets, a newly formed entity that owns four well established district energy systems in Hartford, CT, Wilmington, DE Montclair State University, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ, and a portfolio of cogeneration assets in the United States. The transaction represents the fourth investment for Basalt.

Rob Gregor, Managing Partner of Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLP, Advisor to Basalt, said: "As long term investors, we view DB Energy Assets as a strong fit with Basalt's investment strategy. We were attracted by DCO's proven track record and expertise in district energy and cogeneration and believe DB Energy Assets will provide a strong platform for growth with a fresh source of capital to take advantage of increasing demand for cogeneration and district energy services in North America."

Frank DiCola, Chairman and CEO of DCO Energy said, "DCO is proud to be teamed with Basalt on DB Energy Assets. Our shared vision on environmentally and socially responsible energy projects coupled with complimentary skill sets and a long term hold provides a very compelling story to the marketplace."

Further, Basalt and DCO today announced the completion of the acquisition of Detroit Renewable Energy LLC, an integrated renewable energy system comprised of Detroit Thermal, the City of Detroit's underground district energy steam system, as well as Detroit Renewable Power and Hamtramck Energy Services. Detroit Thermal has reliably heated some of Detroit's landmark buildings and businesses for more than 100 years.

About Basalt

Basalt is an infrastructure equity investment fund focusing on investments in utilities, energy and transport infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Europe. In addition to DB Energy Assets, other Basalt investments include Detroit Renewable Energy, North Star, and Mareccio Energia.

For more information on Basalt please visit www.basaltinfra.com

About DCO Energy

DCO is a privately owned independent energy development company specializing in the development, engineering, and construction, start up, commissioning, operation, maintenance and management, as well as ownership of district energy facilities, power plants and combined heat, chilling and power production facilities. DCO has extensive experience with district heating and cooling systems.www.dcoenergy.com

