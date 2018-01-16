Project Marks the Initial Phase of a USD $2 Billion Investment Programme



HONG KONG, 2018-01-16 13:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chayora Limited, a Hong Kong-based data centre infrastructure company, announces today it has finalised agreements with the government of Beichen, Tianjin, to begin construction of the company's first hyperscale data centre campus in China. The 300MW, 32-hectare / 80-acre campus will serve the greater Beijing region that is home to more than 150 million people in the JingJinJi mega-metropolitan area of northern China.



Commencing the first phase of development of Chayora's initial data centre building, construction is already underway with a completion and live operations target date of the end of 2018. This first building on Chayora's Tianjin Data Centre campus is designed for up to full 2N resilience and redundancy with dedicated substations for a 25MW IT load. Both gas turbine power generation and advanced grid power will support the site.



Chayora is leveraging industry-leading, prefabricated modular data centre design and construction that will enable world-class standards to be delivered quickly and to precisely assured tolerances while providing companies with flexible capacity growth options as more international businesses begin to expand in China.



The Chayora Tianjin campus, when completely built-out, will comprise six large 3000 rack data centres and three smaller 1000 rack high performance computing facilities. Each will be tailored to meet international enterprise or colocation operators' design and operational standards within an agreed masterplan and flexible building configurations. Assured scalability from 2MW to 100MW+ and full turnkey financed solutions are a core feature of Chayora customer agreements.



"The continued development of China and its importance to the global economy was underlined by China's leadership at the 19th National People's Congress in Beijing in October," says Oliver Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chayora. "The creation of world-class technology infrastructure will play a key part in underpinning these goals and Chayora is committed to supporting this achievement. Recent predictions from Forward Intelligence Group indicate that China will represent approximately 25 percent of world cloud revenues by 2020. This aligns with our own expectations and reinforces our strategy of creating some of the world's largest and most advanced data centre sites to accommodate these developments."



Forthcoming in the second quarter of 2018, Chayora will begin construction of its second hyperscale campus, a 280MW data centre to serve the greater Shanghai region. Unlike most other options for Shanghai, Chayora's facilities will be newly-built and designed from the ground up to international standards with all necessary permits to enable global corporates to access Shanghai and the surrounding provinces of eastern China, a population of more than 200 million. Shanghai is a key location for global organisations, including financial services, e-commerce and cloud service providers, and is in need of significant high performance data centre capacity.



Chayora's core offering is to develop and operate large-scale, built-to-suit, high-performance data centres for individual clients on long-term contracts across multiple strategically-located campuses, complete with ready-to-operate, robust and scalable infrastructure capable of supporting world-class data centre operational standards. Chayora is also raising further investment resources to augment its existing capital, and to pursue its plan to design and build additional data centre campuses in key connectivity hubs across China.



