New "TradeStation Global" Account Combines Advanced Trading Analysis Technology with Global Market Reach



LONDON, 2018-01-16 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeStation International Ltd, the London-based, United Kingdom subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., announced today it has teamed with Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, an affiliate of the Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), to offer a TradeStation Global platform and brokerage account with the ability to trade markets across the globe.



This new "TradeStation Global" product combines the award-winning* TradeStation trading analysis platform - including a wide range of TradeStation premium features such as the RadarScreen market monitoring and ranking tool, a market depth tool and the fully customizable TradeStation Charting package - with Interactive Brokers' multicurrency global account, execution, clearing and settlement capabilities and very low margin rates.



Qualified clients** will be able to access available market data from Interactive Brokers around the clock and to trade stocks, ETFs, futures (including, where available, Bitcoin futures), forex (major and minor currency pairs), CFDs and bonds, in over 100 markets across the UK, Europe, Scandinavia, United States and the Asia-Pacific region.



TradeStation Global clients will be able to fund their accounts in multiple currencies, as well as trade assets denominated in multiple currencies from a single account. Forex traders will be able to access combined liquidity from some of the world's largest foreign exchange dealers and trade currencies at highly competitive rates.



"We are excited about the opportunities our clients will now have to trade global markets using the cutting-edge power of the TradeStation platform as connected to Interactive Brokers' global execution capabilities," said Rustam Lam, CEO of TradeStation International Ltd. "We believe this will be a great combination for eligible active traders and institutions looking to make the most of their trading ideas and opportunities on a global scale."



To learn more about TradeStation Global or to open an account, call 00800 70 70 80 83, email TradeStationGlobal@Tradestation.com or visit www.tradestation-international.com/Global.



All of the brokerage accounts described in this announcement are introduced by TradeStation International Ltd (TIL) to Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited (IB UK) on a fully-disclosed basis. TIL will provide account holders with a subscription to the TradeStation platform for charting, research, analysis and the initiation of trade messages to IB UK's (or its affiliates') order placement systems, as well as technical support for the TradeStation platform and certain administrative services, but will be providing no brokerage account services. All proprietary information and intellectual property embodied in or relating to the TradeStation platform, as well as the TradeStation mark and other proprietary marks and names used, are owned by TradeStation Technologies, Inc., an affiliate of TIL.



* Awards related to the TradeStation platform include: (1) Stockbrokers.com, Best Platform Technology (2013- 2017), and "Best in Class" - Platform & Tools (2012-2017); and (2) Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine, Best Trading Systems - Stocks and Best Trading Systems - Futures (2006-2017), and Best Professional Platform (2004-2017).



** "TradeStation Global" accounts are not available to residents of the United States or Japan.



About TradeStation Group, Inc.



TradeStation Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, offers the TradeStation analysis and trading platform to the active trader and certain institutional trader markets. The TradeStation platform offers electronic order execution and enables clients to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate their own custom equities, options and futures trading strategies. TradeStation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., one of the largest online financial services providers in Japan.



TradeStation International Ltd is a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom with passport rights in EEA to act as an introducing broker.



About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.,



Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single IB Universal Account? to customers worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our customers with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron's Best Online Brokers review, March 20, 2017. We strive to provide our customers with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low prices, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.



Media Contact: TradeStation International Ltd Rustam Lam CEO, TradeStation International Ltd +44 208 487 8863 RustamLam@tradestation.com