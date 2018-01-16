Sports nutrition company Science in Sport (SIS) witnessed a 28% uptick in sales throughout its last trading year, as continued investment into the group's online platform and operations resulted in direct sales increasing by more than half. Overall sales grew 28% to £15.6m for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, with direct sales jumping 58% to £4.6m and third-party online retail sales moving ahead 27% to £3.9m. Further development of international markets, a key focus of SIS over the ...

