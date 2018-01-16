Multi-asset gold company Hummingbird Resources saw production begin on budget and on schedule at its Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali during its fourth trading quarter, setting the firm up for a promising 2018. In the twelve months to 31 December 2017, Hummingbird commissioned the 1.24m tonne per annum carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant at Yanfolila, of which it issued a target of 130,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 3 grams per tonne (g/t) from the first year of production. Ramp up to commercial ...

