Law firm Gordon Dadds Group said it had bought specialist technology solicitors, White & Black Ltd for £2.9m plus amounts realised from £0.52m of debtors and work-in-progress. White & Black has net cash of approximately £1m and the acquisition will be funded from existing cash resources, Dadds said. "White & Black's specialist technology skills and international client base will enhance the Group's growing corporate and dispute resolution practices and provide many cross-selling ...

