Equities in the Asia Pacific region raced ahead on Wednesday, led by gains in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index, which topped its pre-crisis highs. In a boost to sentiment, overnight Japanese finance minister Taro Aso warned traders that "big moves" in exchange rates could be problematic, although the yen's then current level against the US dollar was not. While a seeming statement of the obvious, traders interpreted the former as a verbal intervention or an attempt by Aso to at least dampen ...

