Dave Towers to Drive Exponential Growth and Further Momentum after Company's Impressive First Year

Smart CommunicationsTM, the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today announced it has appointed Dave Towers as Chief Revenue Officer. Towers joins Smart Communications from Pitney Bowes, where he served in a number of capacities including Head of Global Sales for Customer Engagement Solutions and, most recently, Global Vice President of Alliances and Channels.

"Dave's track record for leading and selling a range of enterprise SaaS technology solutions around the world, coupled with his deep knowledge of the customer communications space, will enable us to drive continued growth and impact," said George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications. "This announcement sets the stage for what we believe will be a milestone year for Smart Communications based on our achievements in 2017, our first year as an independent company."

Smart Communications now helps more than 350 companies scale the conversation by delivering more meaningful multi-channel customer communications while operating more efficiently. In 2017, Smart Communications ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software, was listed among 2017 Hot Companies in Customer Experience by DOCUMENT Strategy magazine and named one of CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers.

"As a veteran of this industry, I have been incredibly impressed with Smart Communications and its focus on cloud-based enterprise customer communications management, its innovative product enhancements, and the leadership position it has achieved in driving this category forward," said Towers. "I look forward to being part of this next phase in its journey."

Prior to joining Pitney Bowes in 2003, Towers was an Account Executive at Cincom Systems, a provider of customer communications management (CCM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. He has been an officer at XPLOR, a not-for-profit association that provides thought leadership to the customer communications industry. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005952/en/

Contacts:

GingerMay PR for Smart Communications:

Kay Seago

Tel: +44 (0)203 642 1124

Email: kay.seago@gingermaypr.com