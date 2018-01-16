Cision upgrade empowers comms professionals to boost audience engagement via social media

In addition, Cision Communications Cloud helps communicators track and measure the impact of earned media campaigns on their websites with updated integrations to Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics.

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Cision (NYSE: CISN) announced new enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloudallowing comms professionals to make more data-driven decisions and boost engagement with their audiences across digital channels, including social. Enhancements include expanded data analysis around social engagement and robust data integrations with Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. With these new features, comms professionals can gain insight into audience sentiment and behaviour, empowering them to craft more relevant messaging and campaigns.

"Social media needs to be woven into the workflow of today's communications professionals," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "With these enhancements to the Cision Comms Cloud', we're arming comms teams with the insight and social data they need to make more informed decisions about their messaging and deliver better campaigns."

The Cision Comms Cloud delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for comms teams to identify influencers, craft campaigns, and attribute value for their work. With the latest release of Cision Communications Cloud, comms pros will now be able to:

Gain insight faster with expanded data analysis for social engagement: In this new release, comms professionals can view all social posts from a single interface, while sorting posts by a number of relevant statistics, including an author's follower count, likes, comments, and shares linked to an individual social post. Users can then analyse and chart this data to easily pinpoint which influencers and journalist conversations are most impactful to their overall brand. In addition, communicators can also identify specific coverage that sparked trending and viral posts, helping to inform their content and social strategy moving forward. These features appear alongside other core workflow features in the Cision Comms Cloud, such as monitoring media coverage, distributing press releases and emailing influencers directly.



Cision Communications Cloud, created with the comms professional in mind, empowers teams to not only identify the number of likes or shares linked to a social post, but delivers insight into who they are, their influence, and further engagement they have generated. It is this type of data that is most valuable when it comes to evaluating whether news coverage is reaching the right audience, engaging readers, and ultimately has an impact on bottom-line results.





Current Cision Communications Cloud clients can contact their account representatives for more information about these new features. To learn more about the Cision Communications Cloud click here.

