Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of Approx US$ 596 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian sanitary napkin market reached a value of nearly US$ 414 Million in 2016, the market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 596 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2017-2022.

Over the years, sanitary napkins have gained much prominence in India as the Government and NGO entities have been taking various initiatives and workshops towards educating females about the importance of personal hygiene. Thus, increasing awareness about personal hygiene among females remains one of the primary factors facilitating the growth of the Indian sanitary napkin market. In addition to this, elevating incomes and the availability of sanitary napkins at an affordable price is another factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the manufacturers are also focusing on unique marketing strategies in order to increase their consumer-base.



The report has segmented the Indian sanitary napkin market on the basis of type into disposable menstrual pads, cloth menstrual pads and biodegradable menstrual pads. Currently, disposable menstrual pads represent the largest product type, accounting for the majority of the total share.



The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Others. Amongst these, Maharashtra is the leading market, followed by Delhi NCR and Tamil Nadu. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market.



Some of the major players include P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm, Emami, ltd., Mankind, Kimberly-Clark and Edgewell.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Sanitary Napkins Market



6 Indian Sanitary Napkins Market



7 Market Breakup by Product Type



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Process



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics



16 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mhkgk/indian_sanitary?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716